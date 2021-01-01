Delta Crestfield 60 x 58-3/4 in. Frameless Contemporary Sliding Bathtub Door in Bronze with Tranquility Glass

Whether you're looking for a moderate DIY project or working on a bathroom remodel, upgrading your bathroom with a new sliding shower door is easy with the Delta 1-2-3 custom sliding shower door program. Delta's custom glass shower door program offers 1000s of design combinations by choosing your glass shower panels, shower door track, and shower door handles to build a unique, personalized glass shower door. Inspired by the trendy barn door style, the Contemporary bathtub door track in bronze is sleek and modern with exposed rollers for the perfect balance of industrial and contemporary design. Make a statement with standard 1/4 in. ANSI certified tempered glass shower panels, featuring a mainly smooth and frosted surface with a traditional design element that's luxurious and relaxing. The Crestfield sliding shower door handles in bronze feature two convenient towel bars for extra bathroom storage in a traditional design silhouette that beautifully displays timeless elegance.