'Crest' - Unframed Graphic Art Print on Paper

Show off your personality while making an impact statement to your décor with this stunning museum-quality 'Puma Profile' Photographic Print on Glass. This art is printed in ultra-high resolution on premium photo paper and mounted under acrylic glass. The results are a completely realistic ultra-HD photo print which has vivid colors, bold contrasts and is halftone-free. The optically clear acrylic glass enhances the effect of depth and brings out the ultra-HD photo print’s exact contours and details for a stunning effect. This piece is displayed with hand diamond polished edges and backed with an aluminum frame to create a floating effect and comes ready to hang. Size: 16" H x 20" W x 1.5" D