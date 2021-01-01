From gurunanda
Crest SYACC25045 Internal 25 HDD SSD to 35 Drive Bay Aluminum Mounting Kit up to 4 Hard Drive Adapter
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Durable aluminum frame. Cooling holes to maintain Drive temperature Quick and Easy Installation. Universal fit for maximum compatibility. Maximize space within your computer case Compatible with all types of 2.5' HDD and SSD. Fits up to 4 2.5-Inch HDD/SSD into a 3.5' Drive bay. For use in 3.5' internal Drive bay Stylish dark texture finish. Can be mounted Upside-Down Screw Pack included to mount the drives