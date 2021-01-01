Noble House Cressy Beige King Headboard

Create a restful retreat that is backed up by a reliable and stylish headboard. From a matte iron frame to its richly upholstered center, our headboard will have you sleeping in absolute sophistication. This piece set offers a chic focal point for your bedroom, featuring a modern industrial design that gives your decor a refined atmosphere. Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedroom with a dash of style or just need a little extra comfort to lean upon, our headboard is an excellent option for any home. Color: Beige.