From safavieh
Cresswell Coffee Table Antique Copper (Small) - Safavieh
Advertisement
A contemporary auction catalogue for a modernist Hungarian sculptor inspired this side table. An antique copper finish adds depth and character to its honeycomb design. Ideal for a collector's décor. The honey comb design around the Cresswell table adds elegance to the room. Each side table is uniquely hand crafted by artisans. Constructed from copper colored iron, this sturdy side table is able to support up to fifteen pounds. The Cresswell coffee table is the perfect choice for Glam, Mid-Century or Modern style interiors.