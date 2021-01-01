Crespo Twin Over Twin Solid Wood Standard Bunk Bed by Harper Orchard

This bunk bed is designed for your imaginative kids. Coming with house-shaped frame, your kid can create their own private space. You can help them hang some colorful bulbs on the roof or hang a tent to pretend it’s a fortress, your kids will definitely enjoy their bed time with this house bed. The low bunk design makes it easy for your little baby getting into bed, and the upper bed can be prepared for older one and the widened ladder wouldn’t hurt your kid’s bare feet. The bed is constructed of high quality pine wood and MDF, so it can withstand the test of time and will not make any noise or wobble after many years. Don’t hesitate, this is the perfect bed for you kids! Bed Frame Color: White