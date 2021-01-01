Crespin 8 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

This 8-light chandelier immediately pulls focus wherever it hangs â€“ which is what we love so much about it. It's made from metal and hangs from a circular canopy and a length of adjustable height down rod. It has four adjustable arms with a bulb on each end that extends from the orb center, which allows you to direct light exactly where you want it. The natural brash finish pairs well with both vibrant and neutral color palettes for a look we love. This fixture accommodates eight medium-base bulbs of up to 100W (not included).