Crescenttown Tall Side Table by hollis+morris (CRESside LargeTall Wht W.Oak Pure)

Easily mingling its way into any space, the Crescenttown Tall Side Table is great as either a standalone or as a partner to other furniture pieces. The table is handmade in North America and features a round table top supported by a four legged base design with accents. The table top and legs are made with solid white oak wood and accented by cold-rolled steel that is powder-coated. This table comes in multiple sizes, from small to large, many wood finishes and two bracket colors to match any room decor. The Crescenttown design is also available as a shorter Short Side Table and a Coffee Table to complete the look. hollis+morris is a furniture and lighting company based in Toronto, Canada, that debuted at ICFF in 2015. With handcrafted pieces named after local neighborhoods, they have gained a strong identity, producing modern, honest designs that integrate solid wood and metal. From the striking Bolt LED Pendant Light and Wall Sconce to the comfortable Parksdale Counter Stool, their products are versatile, timeless, show respect for nature, and have quality that lasts throughout the years. Shape: Round.