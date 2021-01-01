PINXOR Crescent Pan Pot Strainer Spaghetti Pasta Fry Drainer

When you want to pour boiling water out of your pot, but want to leave your freshly cooked pasta or vegetables in the pot for warmth or to continue with a recipe, you can use this half-moon pot drainer and do just that. Simply rest this crescent-shaped pan strainer over the pot, catching it on the rim, and pour the hot water out. No more cleaning or hassling with colanders or other straining gadgets. With its handle, fry drainer makes removing fried foods from hot pans a snap. It even drains the grease as it lifts. Use it for food while it's cooking so you only have to use one utensil.