Crescent 24" Counter Stool

Crescent wood is a contemporary dining chair with a comfortable upholstered seat and backrest on wooden dowel legs. Each leg is tipped with a plastic glide screwed into the foot. The seat has a steel structure with "S" shape springs for extra flexibility and strength. This steel frame is molded by injecting polyurethane foam. The Crescent seat is upholstered and removable with a zipper. This contemporary chair is suitable for both residential and commercial use. Crescent wood/MW is designed by Tayfur Ozkaynak. Base Color: Black Tubes / Chrome Wires, Upholstery: Leatherette-Black