RENPURE Creme Curl Defining Cream Coconut 12 Ounce

None of our products contain synthetic fragrances or colors, sulphates, silicones, parabens, PEGs, phthalates, GMOs or animal ingredients We use plant proteins & pure essential oils to deliver effective natural hair cleansing systems for visibly healthier, stronger and shinier ha Our products are gluten free and 100% vegan and not tested on animals. We have strong values concerning animal welfare, environmental protection and sustainable land use. RENPURE IS MADE FOR YOU: We use gentle, plant-based cleansers with carefully chosen ingredients to create nourishing, safe formulas for all our hair and body care products.