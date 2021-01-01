From renpure
RENPURE Creme Curl Defining Cream Coconut 12 Ounce
None of our products contain synthetic fragrances or colors, sulphates, silicones, parabens, PEGs, phthalates, GMOs or animal ingredients We use plant proteins & pure essential oils to deliver effective natural hair cleansing systems for visibly healthier, stronger and shinier ha Our products are gluten free and 100% vegan and not tested on animals. We have strong values concerning animal welfare, environmental protection and sustainable land use. RENPURE IS MADE FOR YOU: We use gentle, plant-based cleansers with carefully chosen ingredients to create nourishing, safe formulas for all our hair and body care products.