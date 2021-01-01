Crema Marfil Brick Joint 1" x 4" Natural Stone Mosaic Sheet Wall & Floor Tile

Description
Crema Marfil Brick Pattern MosaicFeatures:Natural StoneSize: 1" x 4"Finished: PolishedTile Type: Mosaic SheetSubway: NoMount Type: Mesh BackedSample Available: YesSample Part Number: MCM4-SAMPLEMixed Material: NoMaterial: Natural StoneMaterial Detail: Material Details: MarbleResistance Type: No ResistanceFloor Use: YesDCOF Rating: Slip Resistant: Heat Resistant: Frost Resistant: Water Absorption: Semi VitreousWater Performance Level: Seal for Water ResistanceSubmersible: NoSealing Required: YesInstallation Location: Backsplash;Bathroom floor;Bathroom wall;Shower floor;Shower wallInstallation Location Details: Outdoor Installation: Not Suitable for Outdoor UseSuitable for Freezing Weather: Color: BeigeShade Variation: V3-Moderate variationMosaic Pattern: Brick JointTile Design: Marble LookPattern Size: Shape: RectangularCraftsmanship Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: Natural Variation Type: Natural Stone Color VariationGlazed: Polish Finish: PolishedThroughbody: Glass Finish: Gloss Level: Textured: NoEdge Type: TumbledEdge Style: Straight EdgePebble Cuts: Compatible Tile Trim: NoCompatible Trim Pieces: No Compatible Trim PiecesCompatible Bullnose Part Number: Compatible Quarter Round Part Number: Compatible Cove Base Part Number: Compatible Counter Rail Part Number: Compatible Specialty Trim Piece Part Number: Compatible Border Tile Part Number: Compatible Pencil Liner / Liner Part Number: Compatible Chair Rail Part Number: Product Care: Seal regularly;Clean spills immediately;Use tile specific cleanerCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseTop Tile Pick: Spefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoNFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Green Squared Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoFloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: PEI Rating: 1 - Very light trafficANSI A137.1 Compliant: Dimensions:Individual Tile Width: 1Individual Tile Length: 4Mosaic Sheet Width: 14Mosaic Sheet Length: 12Overall Thickness: 0.38Recommended Grout Joint: 1/8 inchesOverall Product Weight: 5.25Square Feet Included: YesSquare Feet per Carton: 1Sold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoCommercial Warranty Length: Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: