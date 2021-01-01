Breathe new life into any cozy ensemble with this charming Creil Cotton Throw. Woven of 100% cotton, it is detailed with a classic two-tone herringbone motif while playful tassel trims accents either end.Breathe new life into any cozy ensemble with this charming throw blanket.Woven of 100% cotton, it is detailed with a classic two-tone herringbone motif while playful tassel trims accents either end.Toss it over a plush armchair in the den, then pull up a glowing floor lamp to craft a charming reading nook where you can catch up on a good novel or enjoy your morning coffee. This piece is also perfect for adding a subtle touch of pattern to a neutral-hued bedding ensemble in the master suite or guest room or really go for glam with a collection of eye-catching pillows and a glittering chandelier overhead. Color: Beige