Find Your Best Tee Creepy Dead Inside Skull Head Scary Creative Art Graphic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Unique creative hand drawn Dead Inside Skull abstract Illustration. Great present idea for family & friends, boss and coworkers, boyfriend and girlfriend, dad and mom, brother, sister, son, grandson, daughter. Gift for him and her, women, men, girls, boys. Perfect for Skull Art lovers. Skull design for party and everyday wear. Great present for Halloween Party, Birthday, Holiday, Vacation, Christmas, Music Concert. Scary Skeleton Head with paint splashes drawing. Cool apparel with Skull silhouette image. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only