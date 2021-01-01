California King Creelam Button Tufted Platform Bed Beige - HOMES: Inside + Out

From homes: inside + out
From the Victorian style silhouette of the headboard to the low-slung footboard, this linen-like fabric upholstered bed exudes transitional style. The curved corners of the bedframe are contemporary in design, while the button tufting and nailhead trim elevate the panel headboard to chic sophistication. Its elegance and class asserts a traditional comfort with a foam-filled headboard perfect for nighttime reading. Select between a calming beige, modest gray, or gothic black upholstery. Size: California King. Pattern: Solid.