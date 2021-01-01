Our Creekside Framed Canvas Art Print is the perfect pop of color for your walls. You'll love how this art print ties together any room in your home. Art measures 37L x 1.5W x 25H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features creek landscape subject Hues of green, yellow, blue, and brown Artist: Alexi Fine Weight: 7 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .