Credit Card Reader Case for Square Contactless Chip Reader Chip Reader Scanner USB Cables Small Accessories Mesh Pocket Secure Elastic Strap Easy.

Best Quality Guranteed. Design for: Square Contactless Chip Reader, Chip Reader Scanner Featured Design: all in one handy fashion strong case to keep Square Contactless Chip Reader, Chip Reader Scanner and accessories well protected and organized; be able to fit into purse, shoulder bag, suit case, message bag and other carrying on case/bag; Good for home storage and travel carrying Protection: Protection: Semi-hard carrying case protecting the device from shock, shake, scratch. PEVA materials with pressure or hit absorbing and water resistant User friendly design: Strong compact light weight case with mesh pocket for the cord, charger, cleansing wipe, cover and other small carrying on items Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee and refundable with quality problem. For sales the protective case only, exclusive the Device or accessories. CLICK the orange button to buy. Share with your review later on.