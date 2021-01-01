CREATOV DESIGN Shower Curtain Liner - 72x72 Clear Color Peva Fabric Shower Curtain for Bathroom Waterproof Water Resistant Odorless Eco Friendly.

COMES WITH RUST PROOF METAL GROMMETS: Our curtalin C omes with Rustproof metal grommets, which give the curtain a sophisticated look and protect the curtain from ripping around the rings. CAN BE USED AS A SHOWER LINER: This plastico curta can be used as a stand-alone shower cortina FULL STANDARD BATH SIZE: Decorative Shower Curtrain Clear Colors measures at 72 inches wide by length 72 inches long to fit standard size tub/shower areas. All sower curtain Rings are included 100% WATERPROOF: This plasticas transparent shower curatain is 100% waterproof as all shower curtai should be. 100% polyester White colors are all your bathroom needs