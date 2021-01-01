Creator's Edition Raw Iron Wall Clock by QLOCKTWO - Color: Black (LG4USENRI)

The Creator's Edition Raw Iron Wall Clock from QLOCKTWO is a painterly design stamped with a handsome typeface and cutting-edge LED lighting. Its iron faceplate is torched meticulously to give it a galaxy-like surface made up of warm and cool hues. The time is spelled out in a matrix at the center; each letter is cut to perfection in a laser-cutting process. Sharp LED light raises the contours of the type; its luminance is customizable with a compatible mobile app or manually. Creators of products, art objects and functional accessories, German design studio Biegert & Funk were founded with the goal of creating brand experiences. The passion that they put into their designs has led to internationally successful products such as the QLOCKTWO Clock line and recognition from the worldwide design community as evidenced by their more than twenty international design awards. Shape: Square. Color: Black.