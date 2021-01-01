Buy the Creativity for Kids® Sweets Big Gem Diamond Painting at Michaels. Add sparkling dimension to your traditional coloring and painting crafts with Big Gem Diamond Painting Sweets! Add sparkling dimension to your traditional coloring and painting crafts with Big Gem Diamond Painting Sweets! This kit introduces the joy of diamond painting to kids in a sweet but simple way with large sparkling gems, an easy to use stylus and adorable sweet images for them to proudly create and display their own diamond art. Details: Creates 12 stickers and 2 big suncatchers Instructions included For ages 6 and upContents: 1, 000+ colorful gems 12 holographic stickers 2 suncatcher designs 2 suction cup hooks 2 suncatcher stands 1 gem tray 1 diamond painting stylus 1 wax square for stylus | Creativity for Kids® Sweets Big Gem Diamond Painting By Faber-Castell | Michaels®