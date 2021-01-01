From tinksky
Creative Spring Design Ceiling Lamp Modern Iron Art Pendant Lamp for Living Room
Creative pendant lamp is designed with premium quality, elegant shape, modern and fashionable style, full of charm. Iron art pendant lamp is a simple, creative and decorative lighting decoration. Each lamp is made by the designer's unique design, incorporating aesthetic. The unique spring shape design will bring different tastes to your place and enhance your quality of life. Suitable for bedroom, dining room, living room, children's room, corridor, study, stairs, clubhouse, etc.