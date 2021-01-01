CREATIVE PLANNER, SIMPLE INSPIRATIONS

Creativity meets organization in the Simple Inspirations Creative Planner! Plan out your schedule in the way you want, including pages for reminders, lists, monthly goals and special dates. Blank calendar grids in a perpetual 12-month format let you start on any month you choose in weekly and monthly views. Additional space for project tracking, contact and password info, and drawing make this all-in-one planner a must-have. Complete with the stylings of Debi Hron, the planner's pages are lined with detailed artwork.12-month perpetual format allows you to begin on the month you chooseIncludes guided collection pages, detailed project pages and grid pagesFull-color designs inside and outPerfect bound hardcoverInside accordion-style back pocket2-color coordinated ribbon page markers218 pages on premium paper stockPerforated sticker sheetsLinen embossed cover with foil embellishmentsDimensions: 7"w x 9"h