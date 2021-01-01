Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Powerful Down-Firing Subwoofer and Far-Field Drivers, Up to 8W RMS Total Power for.

POWERFUL DOWN-FIRING SUBWOOFER The Creative Pebble Plus features a newly designed standalone 4" down-firing ported subwoofer for remarkable power and depth, providing a significant audio performance upgrade over its predecessor 45° ELEVATED DRIVERS Featuring 2" mid-range drivers that are elevated at 45°, the Pebble Plus speakers are specifically angled towards you, providing the best soundstage while ensuring that you are the centre of attention HIGH GAIN MODE Bring out the most of the Creative Pebble Plus! With a simple switch of a button, access the High Gain Mode to increase the power output to 8W RMS with a 5V 2A USB adapter (not included) for stronger bass performance and room-filling audio - at no loss to audio quality EASY ACCESS VOLUME CONTROLS The volume controls are conveniently located at the front of the speakers for easy and hassle-free access USB-POWERED FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE Powered entirely by USB and connected to your devices via a universal 3.5mm AUX