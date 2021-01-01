From fairtex
Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Far-Field Drivers and Passive Radiators for Pcs and Laptops (Black)
Single USB cable for computers and laptops enjoy a hassle-free Audio experience with a single USB cable without the need for a power adapter Far-field drivers and passive radiators custom-tuned far-field driver solution with rear facing passive radiators for excellent audio and enhanced bass reproduction 45 elevated drivers for enhanced audio projection and an immersive personal listening experience Modern and stylish aesthetics perfect for any modern homes, offices and workspaces. Easy access volume control Conveniently placed Front-facing controls for instant adjustments Frequency Response 100 Hz (Hertz) ~ 17 kHz (kiloHertz)