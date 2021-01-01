From zeonetak
Creative 3Pcs Folding Drawer Storage Box Compartmental Wardrobe Storage Box Suitable Hot
Advertisement
3pcs Folding Drawer Storage Box Compartmental Wardrobe Storage Box. These boxes can organize your accessories in order for easy access, and they can be placed in closets and drawers or on the dressing table to store items as needed. These underwear and socks finishing bags are soft and flexible and can be placed in drawers of various sizes and folded into a flat form to save space when not in use. Color: White