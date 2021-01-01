From bead landing
Creations Wood Mix Oval Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Shop for the Creations Wood Mix Oval Beads by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. Add character to your craft projects with these lantern and oval wooden beads. Add character to your craft projects with these lantern and oval wooden beads. Make necklaces, bracelets or add pretty accents to your handicrafts. Details: Includes assorted colors 12mm-20mm 460 beads Schima superba wood | Creations Wood Mix Oval Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®