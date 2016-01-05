Amerock Creased Bow 5-1/16 in (128 mm) Center-to-Center Satin Nickel Drawer Pull

The Amerock BP27017G10 Creased Bow 5-1/16 in (128 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Satin Nickel. The new age of contemporary with sweeping, sharp lines is found in the Creased Bow collection. Bold. Brave. Stunning. The classic Satin Nickel finish provides a sleek, lightly brushed, warm grey metallic look. Amerock offers a complete line of decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath hardware, hook and rail and wall plates. Amerock's award-winning decorative and functional hardware solutions have built the company's reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Amerock offers high quality designs at affordable prices. Always Creating. Always Timeless. Always Amerock.