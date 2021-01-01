Buy Cream Wood Coastal Style Tray Set at Michaels. com. Get organizing and decorating with these decorative trays placed on your counters or console tables. Get organizing and decorating a laid back vibe with these carved wood trays placed on your coastal-themed counters or console tables. Whether in your kitchen, or on your coffee table, it's a great way to display and store your favorite things. A storage piece that is spacious for your trinkets or decorative goods on your mantle, coffee table or kitchen counter. Details: Cream 3 trays Wood For indoor décor use onlyContents: Large tray (20" length) Medium tray (18" length) Small tray (16" length) | Cream Wood Coastal Style Tray Set By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®