18" Cream White Quilted Christmas Stocking with a Velvet Cuff

Add a touch of fun to your holiday decor with this classic quilted Christmas stocking. The stocking is cream white with a quilted hexagon pattern and a white velvet cuff comes with an attached loop to hang. You can hang this stocking on your mantel fireplace or even your bed rails. Features; Cream white Christmas stocking Features a quilted hexagon design in the center There is a white velvety cuff Attached is a loop on top for easy hanging This is not a toy; for decoration only Spot clean with mild detergent do not wash Recommended for indoor use only Dimensions: 18"H x 9"W x 0.25"D Material: polyester