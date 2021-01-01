150" x 180" x 0.35" Cream Olefin/Frieze Rug

Add a vibrant and fun touch into any room with this spunky rug. Elaborated edging with a spacious medallion in the middle will truly create a focal point in your space. Featuring dazzling colors of cream, sky blue and magenta pink, this swank area rug will most definitely liven up your decor. Along with a designer look and feel, this exquisite rug is meant for durability with a cotton backing and is stain-resistant for your lifestyle needs.