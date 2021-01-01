From floral accents

Cream Gerbera Daisy Pick With Glitter Tips

$1.99
In stock
Description

Add sparkle, color, and texture to your floral arrangements with Cream Gerbera Daisy Pick With Glitter Tips! The flower features shiny cream-colored fabric petals, honeycomb-patterned petals with silver glitter tips, and a beautiful, shiny golden center. A brown stem allows you to place the pick just about anywhere! With a touch of vintage flair, this pretty little flower is ready to become part of wedding, home, or office decor! Dimensions (Varies Upon Shaping): Full Length: 7 1/4" Stem Length: 6 1/4" Width: 4 3/4"

