From floral accents
Cream Gerbera Daisy Pick With Glitter Tips
Advertisement
Add sparkle, color, and texture to your floral arrangements with Cream Gerbera Daisy Pick With Glitter Tips! The flower features shiny cream-colored fabric petals, honeycomb-patterned petals with silver glitter tips, and a beautiful, shiny golden center. A brown stem allows you to place the pick just about anywhere! With a touch of vintage flair, this pretty little flower is ready to become part of wedding, home, or office decor! Dimensions (Varies Upon Shaping): Full Length: 7 1/4" Stem Length: 6 1/4" Width: 4 3/4"