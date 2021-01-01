From first deal
Creality 3D® Ender-3 V2 Nozzle Kit Brass Nozzle Flame Retardant Insulation Silicone for 3D Printer Part
Advertisement
Introductions: The use of high-quality international brass nozzles, optimized flow channel design, smooth and smooth inner wall, smooth contact surface, less material blocking problems, uniform and smooth wire output. Features: International standard brass nozzleSilicone protective sleeve with anti-flame retardant insulationTeflon tube in the throatThermistor and heating tube, the maximum detection temperature is 260?Optimized design of 0.35mm throat pipe. The inner diameter of the throat has a roughness of Ra0.4, and the movement resistance of the consumable is small.