Yellow Dog Design Crazy Hearts Adjustable Dog Collar, Medium

Be the envy of the dog park with the Yellow Dog Design Crazy Hearts Adjustable Dog Collar. The definition of fashion and function, this collar is an original work of art created by the talented team of designers. The patterned hearts allow your dog’s colorful personality to shine, and it’s made from 100% vibrant, color-fast polyester that will stay looking great lap after lap around the block. The durable plastic buckles allow for secure and easy on/off, and the plastic slip locks ensure the adjustable design always stays in place for a comfortable, custom fit.