From hyper pet
Hyper Pet Crazy Crew Sally Snallygaster Dog Toy, Medium
Your dog will love trying to tame this Hyper Pet Crazy Crew Sally Snallygaster! Hyper Pet’s Crazy Crew dog toys are made up of a band of ball bandits, each with a loony facial expression revealing teeth and tongue. The green Sally Snallygaster is a non-fire-breathing dragon made of durable thermoplastic elastomers (TPE)—a type of synthetic rubber which offers plenty of elasticity for that unpredictable bounce dogs love. There’s a loud squeaker inside to excite your sidekick with every squeeze and it floats, which means it’s the perfect toy for the pool, lake or beach!