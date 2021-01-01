From loon peak
Crayton TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Create an inviting space to enjoy your favorite movies and shows. This gorgeous, wooden tv console features a rustic golden brown finish that really warms up a room. The open center shelf provides the perfect place for a movie player or game console. Two glass-front cabinets and a slide-out drawer keep games, remotes, and other essentials neatly tucked away. Crafted of durable Asian hardwood, this lovely, transitional console is a long-lasting option for a modern home.