Blue Crane or Heron by John James Audubon Framed Painting Print

Features:Custom framed museum quality digital reproductionPublished on archival premium matte paperWarm white on cinderAcrylic glazingHand madeDecorative borderMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrint Type: Primary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: James AudubonStyle: Orientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 18" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 26" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 34" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsAnimals: HeronPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Matting: 3"Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 34" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 34Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 34" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1.5Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Individual Piece Weight (Size: 18" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 3.5Individual Piece Weight (Size: 26" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 7.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 3.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 7.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 34" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 9Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 18" H x 20" W x 1.5" D, Frame Color: Academie Black with Gold