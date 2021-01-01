From endurance

Endurance Crane 35.5-in W x 71.5-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Center Drain Drop-In Soaking Bathtub | LS3672WS

$1,536.36
In stock
Buy at lowes

Crane rectangular bathtubs are equipped with an oval opening. Two round cockpits are placed on either side, providing extra back and arm room. Creates an elegant, functional centerpiece for your bathroom and the focal point for relaxation. Aesthetically appealing and physically soothing merging both worlds into a triumph of elegance. Endurance Crane 35.5-in W x 71.5-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Center Drain Drop-In Soaking Bathtub | LS3672WS

