Cranberry 24" Wreath

This beautiful Cranberry wreath is a versatile winter berry wreath. Transform your ordinary front door into a vibrant, attractive entryway that will welcome your family and friends into your home all winter long, not just for Christmas or Thanksgiving. If you are looking for that special wreath to embellish your front door, this is the wreath for you! However, it will have a longer life if you hang your wreath under a cover away from direct sunlight and rain.