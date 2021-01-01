From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse CRAMAN_SD_KH_LH Manor Left Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Door Lever with Craftsman Rose and Decorative Keyhole Timeless Bronze
Advertisement
Nostalgic Warehouse CRAMAN_SD_KH_LH Manor Left Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Door Lever with Craftsman Rose and Decorative Keyhole Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Constructed of solid forged brass for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyADA compliantSpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: LeftHandle Length: 4-9/16"Handle Projection: 2-3/8"Trim Width: 3"Trim Height: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 1.73 lbs Timeless Bronze