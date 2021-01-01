Nostalgic Warehouse Craftsman Solid Brass Dummy Knobset with Rope Rose - Satin Nickel - 716501

Nostalgic Warehouse ROPCRA_DP_NK Craftsman Solid Brass Dummy Door Knob Set with Rope Rose Dummy Set Function: A dummy set has no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in the United StatesCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Diameter: 2-1/4"Material: BrassProjection: 2-9/16"Rose Diameter: 2-1/2" Satin Nickel