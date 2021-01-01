Nostalgic Warehouse Craftsman Single Dummy Door Knob with Cobalt Crystal Knob - Antique Pewter - 722223

Nostalgic Warehouse CRACRC_SD_NK Craftsman Solid Brass Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Cobalt Crystal Knob Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Solid brass backplate with lead crystal door knob for detail and clarityHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsPerfect for restoration projects and easy to installCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightKnob Diameter: 2-1/8"Projection: 2-1/16"Rose Height: 6-3/4"Rose Width: 3" Antique Pewter