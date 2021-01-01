Nostalgic Warehouse Craftsman Privacy Knobset with Black Crystal Knob - Oil-Rubbed Bronze - 727346

Nostalgic Warehouse CRACRB_PRV_234_KH Craftsman Solid Brass Rose Privacy Door Knob Set with Black Crystal Knob and Keyhole for 2-3/4" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Solid brass backplate with lead crystal door knob for detail and clarityHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsPerfect for restoration projects and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightKnob Diameter: 2-1/8"Projection: 2-1/16"Rose Height: 6-3/4"Rose Width: 3"Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Oil-Rubbed Bronze