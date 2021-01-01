From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse Craftsman Plate with Keyhole Passage Victorian Door Knob in Timeless Bronze
Solid forged Brass plates with genuine Lead Crystal door Knobs for detail and clarity Passage: ideal for closets, hallways or rooms where no locking mechanism is needed Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 1.43 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse