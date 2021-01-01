Nostalgic Warehouse Craftsman Dummy Knobset with Emerald Waldorf Knob - Oil-Rubbed Bronze - 723714

Nostalgic Warehouse CRAWAE_DD_KH Craftsman Solid Brass Rose Dummy Door Knob Set with Emerald Waldorf Knob and Keyhole Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.Features:Solid brass backplate with lead crystal door knob for detail and clarityHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsPerfect for restoration projects and easy to installCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Nostalgic Warehouse crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightKnob Diameter: 2-1/4"Projection: 2-5/16"Rose Height: 6-3/4"Rose Width: 3" Oil-Rubbed Bronze