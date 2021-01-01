Remodelers, builders, and homeowners looking to enhance their next project by adding more curb appeal to the exterior of a home should consider crossheads. Crossheads are large casings that are typically placed at the top of a window, doorway or large entryway. Made of lightweight, yet durable high-density polyurethane, crossheads are easy for anyone to install. Feel free to choose from an amazing selection of sizes and style that will suit your project needs. Ekena Millwork Craftsman Crosshead 7-1/4-in x 79-in Unfinished Polyurethane Crosshead Entry Door Casing Accent in White | CRH07X75BT