Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct architectural details that will not rust or dent. Paired with Vintage Craftsman glass, this Masonite high-performance textured fiberglass door will bring a hint of architectural authenticity to your home's entryway. Vintage Craftsman glass features time-honored symmetry along with square bevels set off the textured glass giving any entry way a sense of ornate charm. Masonite Craftsman 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Full Lite Right-Hand Inswing Oakcrest Stained Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Brown | 1326884