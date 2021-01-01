Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct architectural details that will not rust or dent. Paired with vintage Craftsman glass, this Masonite high-performance textured fiberglass door will bring a hint of architectural authenticity to your home's entryway. Vintage Craftsman glass features time-honored symmetry along with square bevels set off the textured glass giving any entry way a sense of ornate charm. Masonite Craftsman 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Craftsman Right-Hand Inswing Arctic White Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould | 825770