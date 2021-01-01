3-Panel classic design that looks great in Craftsman or contemporary spaces. Hollow core offers an affordable option for areas where sound control is less important. Stained door has the rich, warm look of wood, with less maintenance. Factory applied stain is brushed on and finished with a clear, protective coating. Door is prehung in frame for easy installation. Right-hand is when the knob is on the right and the door opens toward you. 5-Year limited warranty. Trimmable allowance of 1/4 in. at door bottom only to preserve bore and hinge placement. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Craftsman 3 Panel 36-in x 80-in Amaretto 3-Panel Craftsman Hollow Core Stained Molded Composite Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door