Crafton Personalized Love California State Flag Key Organizer

This personalized love California key and/or leash hanger is not only functional but it looks great. The background of the key hanger has the look of wood, however, it is not wood but the design gives it the look of wood. The text says love in a distressed font in white. The O in love is a heart and in the heart has features of the California flag. You can use it for keys, leashes, or anything that will hang on one of the 4 attached silver hooks. It is made of a very sturdy medium density fiberboard with a matte black finish on the sides. The back has two pre-drilled slots to help make hanging easier. No longer will you have to hunt to find your keys and leashes. You simply hit the customize now button and you provide the personalization text. The text can be any text you select. This key hanger makes a fantastic item to have in your home or to give as a gift. Customize: Yes