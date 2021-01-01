Crafthouse by Fortessa Stainless Steel Round Ice Bucket with Wood Lid and Tongs

Advertisement
Crafthouse by Fortessa is a comprehensive barware collection designed by World Champion bartender, Charles Joly, for the aspiring home mixologist. Contemporary and stylish, the round ice bucket is constructed of double walled, mirrored polish stainless steel and is perfectly sized to hold an ample amount of ice. Designed with an interior drain grate, it keeps your ice away from water melt. Ice tongs with firm grip teeth allow for building cocktails on ice with ease. The rich black walnut top is